Vivo Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma makes up about 2.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 6.12% of ESSA Pharma worth $60,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPIX. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,108. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

