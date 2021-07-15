Vivo Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,185 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Immunovant worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

