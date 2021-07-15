Vivo Capital LLC Sells 121,751 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Vivo Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,751 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 5.89% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $33,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,765. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

