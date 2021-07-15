Vivo Capital LLC Sells 73,530 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Vivo Capital LLC trimmed its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,530 shares during the period. Passage Bio makes up approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 2.62% of Passage Bio worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

PASG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PASG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 5,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 2,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

