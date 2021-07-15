Vivo Capital LLC Sells 901,494 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Vivo Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,494 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zogenix worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 9,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,321. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

