Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 96,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,404,941 shares.The stock last traded at $16.20 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 434,688 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.