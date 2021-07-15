Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 378.20 ($4.94). Volex shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 314,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £581.09 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

