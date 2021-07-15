Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 284 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 284 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

