Vortex Defi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,840.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $35,824.04 and $1,840.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

