Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 188.3% in June

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
