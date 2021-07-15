Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 188.3% in June

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.