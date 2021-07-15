Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.