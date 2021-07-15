Voyager Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00006159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $437.42 million and $2.33 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00868081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

