Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vroom worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vroom by 832.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vroom by 59.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 171.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after purchasing an additional 973,664 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,769,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vroom by 247.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock valued at $90,109,031. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRM stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -21.47. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

