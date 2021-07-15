Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Shares Down 5.2%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 200,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,465,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 230.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher bought 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $101,808.00. Also, CEO John A. Roberts bought 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,156.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 49,781 shares of company stock worth $170,351 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vyant Bio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth $270,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

