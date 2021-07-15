VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC trimmed its position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,636 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 32,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.