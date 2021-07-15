W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.71 and a beta of 1.45. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

