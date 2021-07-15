Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)’s share price rose 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 104,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 251,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wallbridge Mining in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

