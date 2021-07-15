Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 235,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $396.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

