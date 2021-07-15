Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $39.70 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $39.70 million and $3.00 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.80 or 0.06043570 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00136049 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,081,768 coins and its circulating supply is 77,360,736 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

