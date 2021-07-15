Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Wanchain has a market cap of $100.78 million and $1.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00248481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,348,317 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

