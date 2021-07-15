Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.93 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $452,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.