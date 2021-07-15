Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.