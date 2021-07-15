Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $955.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 955 ($12.48) and last traded at GBX 942 ($12.31), with a volume of 271580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947 ($12.37).

WOSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 60.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 811.51.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

