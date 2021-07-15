Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,089 shares during the period. Watford comprises about 1.7% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Watford worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 674,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 79,991 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of WTRE stock remained flat at $$34.99 during trading on Thursday. 259,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,996. The stock has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

