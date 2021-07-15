Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

Shares of WSO.B stock opened at $292.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.47. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $139.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

