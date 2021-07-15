Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WSO opened at $286.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $186.21 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

