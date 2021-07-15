Waves Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $12.81 or 0.00040537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $90.24 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007335 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003023 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,641,170 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

