Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

