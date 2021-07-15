Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.