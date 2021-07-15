WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

