Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $197.13 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

