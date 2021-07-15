Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank First (BFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2021 – Bank First was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. "

7/8/2021 – Bank First was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Bank First was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Bank First was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – Bank First was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Bank First was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Bank First stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.33. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bank First in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank First in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

