Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $242.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $267,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

