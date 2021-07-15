Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,842 shares of company stock worth $4,960,892. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

