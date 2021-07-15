Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 685,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

