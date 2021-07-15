Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 168.2% in June

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 168.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.