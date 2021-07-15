Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 176,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

