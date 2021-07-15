Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 118,224 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Bilibili worth $197,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 484,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 81.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 125,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. 34,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,096. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

