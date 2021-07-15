Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,021,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,729,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $135.70. 49,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

