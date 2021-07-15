Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,758,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153,000. Twitter makes up 2.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $3,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Twitter by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,484,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,498 shares of company stock worth $3,846,308. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 81,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,470. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

