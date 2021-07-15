Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,345,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,761,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,101,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,671. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.47.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $156,425.00. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,198 shares of company stock worth $4,906,770 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

