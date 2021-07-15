Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Snowflake worth $68,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,024,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 740,146 shares of company stock worth $179,821,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.33. 32,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,743. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

