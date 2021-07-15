Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 713,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $130,425,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $2,335,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $5,351,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 7,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

