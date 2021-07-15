Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,336,192 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 1.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SEA worth $221,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

NYSE SE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.30. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

