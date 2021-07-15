Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,861 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 2.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of MercadoLibre worth $357,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,431.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,861.17 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

