Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up 2.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Zendesk worth $245,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 14,549.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zendesk by 25.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Zendesk by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,403,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,080,000 after buying an additional 167,966 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,677 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,258. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.08. 4,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,159. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

