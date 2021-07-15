Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,626 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 1.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Twilio worth $228,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Twilio by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Twilio by 330.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,307,000 after acquiring an additional 552,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12. Insiders sold a total of 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $373.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.11. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

