Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $16.46 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,455,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 2,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,560. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

