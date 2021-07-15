Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,700,747 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 138.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. KE makes up about 3.0% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of KE worth $362,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

NYSE BEKE traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 16,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 260.00. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

