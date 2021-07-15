Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,734 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,734 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $660,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,690.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

